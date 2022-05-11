Bank of America Corp DE Has $35.56 Million Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.61% of WesBanco worth $35,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,044,000 after buying an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter worth $1,102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.61% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco stock opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $138.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

In other WesBanco news, Director Kerry M. Stemler acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.91 per share, with a total value of $26,328.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,232.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WSBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of WesBanco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WesBanco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

