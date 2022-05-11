MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,187 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2,547.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MDU Resources Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

NYSE:MDU opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.12. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $34.63.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.05). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.43%.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

