Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,365 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.22% of Incyte worth $35,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 3.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 606,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,029,000 after purchasing an additional 20,387 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Incyte by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Incyte by 24.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 102,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after acquiring an additional 19,786 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 1.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.92.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 292,972 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 43,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $3,672,975.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,458.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $76.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.71. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $88.26.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.