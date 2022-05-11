Bank of America Corp DE Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in ExlService were worth $35,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 411,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,627,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ExlService by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,611,000 after buying an additional 11,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $138.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.33.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day moving average of $132.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan acquired 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.04 per share, with a total value of $171,818.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

