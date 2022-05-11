ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 24,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,334,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,080,223 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $191,814,000 after buying an additional 11,825 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,705,275,000 after buying an additional 6,154,422 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 311,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 123,752 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $21,975,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $154.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. New Street Research raised shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.39.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

