Raymond James & Associates Has $5.29 Million Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.29% of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF worth $5,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYY. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1,029.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYY opened at $97.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.