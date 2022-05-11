Raymond James & Associates Has $5.57 Million Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 98,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 29,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

WASH opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.35 and a fifty-two week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WASH. Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

