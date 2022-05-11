Raymond James & Associates Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,818 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 44,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF stock opened at $63.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.74 and a 12-month high of $71.04.

