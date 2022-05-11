GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 318,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,490 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.62% of GraniteShares Gold Trust worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $20.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.46.

