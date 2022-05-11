Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Position in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.95% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 19,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $130.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.76.

