3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Price Target Cut to $12.00

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Bank of America from $23.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s current price.

DDD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.57.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18. 3D Systems has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $41.48. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.67 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 52.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 3D Systems news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $70,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $74,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,838 shares of company stock worth $328,804. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 350.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 900 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in 3D Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,220 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

