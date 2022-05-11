Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 1,300 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,300 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $23,751.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 876,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,016,468.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 4th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 3,600 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $66,528.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 10,406 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.32 per share, with a total value of $190,637.92.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 9,551 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.26 per share, with a total value of $174,401.26.

On Monday, April 11th, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 7,400 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.35 per share, with a total value of $135,790.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $59.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $67.38.

Shares of CTO Realty Growth are set to split before the market opens on Friday, July 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, July 1st. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 1st.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($1.24). CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 42.61% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 92.11%.

CTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 23,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CTO Realty Growth (Get Rating)

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

