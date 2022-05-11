Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Gentherm posted earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Gentherm had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentherm from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $63.37 on Friday. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.68.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 3,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 717 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 47.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 29.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Gentherm by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

