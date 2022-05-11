Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.53% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $35,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 761 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 57.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,989 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2,803.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.44.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg acquired 28,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $985,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $3,684,093.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,646,593. 24.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SKX opened at $36.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.07 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $55.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.33.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

