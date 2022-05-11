Bank of America Corp DE Sells 8,256 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 732,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,256 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.23% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF worth $35,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PWV opened at $46.44 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $42.67 and a 12-month high of $50.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $48.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

