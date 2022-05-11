AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 513,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $35,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in AtriCure by 5.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,544 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth $251,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AtriCure from $120.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on AtriCure from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

In other AtriCure news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $112,698.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,807 shares of company stock worth $394,645. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.78. AtriCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.27 and a 12 month high of $89.18.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $74.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.17 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

