Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 178,761 Shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,235 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,761 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of KB Financial Group worth $35,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 67,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of KB stock opened at $45.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.54. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $55.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

