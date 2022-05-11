Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 536,549 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) by 151.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 891,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,549 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.04% of Six Flags Entertainment worth $37,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 2.22. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $30.42 and a 52 week high of $47.61.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.