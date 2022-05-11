Bank of America Corp DE Has $36.34 Million Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,238,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.27% of Patterson Companies worth $36,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $30.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $37.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.77.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Patterson Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $308,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Les B. Korsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $185,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $704,020. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

