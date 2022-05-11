Bank of America Corp DE Trims Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,745 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.09% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $36,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Del Sette Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000.

DWAS stock opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.81. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $72.35 and a 12 month high of $100.69.

