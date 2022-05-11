Swiss National Bank Buys 132,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.16% of Virgin Galactic worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 207,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 807,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 30,885 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 59,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,869 shares in the last quarter. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virgin Galactic alerts:

Shares of SPCE opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.54. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $57.51.

Virgin Galactic ( NYSE:SPCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. Virgin Galactic had a negative return on equity of 41.08% and a negative net margin of 8,758.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3090.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.27.

Virgin Galactic Profile (Get Rating)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Galactic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Galactic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.