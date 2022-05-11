Raymond James & Associates Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.13% of Quaker Chemical worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KWR. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 53,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 211,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $50,170,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $22,779,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $115,329,000 after purchasing an additional 35,638 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KWR shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE KWR opened at $146.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $145.86 and a 1 year high of $276.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.10 and its 200-day moving average is $207.72.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.81 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

