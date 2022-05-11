UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,807 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.93% of UniFirst worth $36,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in UniFirst during the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in UniFirst by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNF opened at $164.87 on Wednesday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $161.61 and a twelve month high of $242.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $175.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.99.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.39). UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. UniFirst’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

UniFirst Profile (Get Rating)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.