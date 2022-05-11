Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,448 Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $38,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 52 week low of $48.41 and a 52 week high of $61.25.

