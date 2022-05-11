Raymond James & Associates Raises Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.09% of Novanta worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Novanta by 241.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 210,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,530,000 after acquiring an additional 148,797 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novanta in the third quarter worth approximately $1,157,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 144.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,391 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Novanta by 287.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 9,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Novanta by 10.2% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 49,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NOVT stock opened at $120.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.31 and a twelve month high of $184.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 85.32 and a beta of 1.11.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta (Get Rating)

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.