Bank of America Corp DE Buys 18,283 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,283 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.92% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $36,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLY. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF stock opened at $82.95 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $81.45 and a 1 year high of $105.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.22.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

