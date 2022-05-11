Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Purchased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Elastic were worth $36,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Elastic by 8.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Elastic by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $230.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $57.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.23. Elastic has a 1-year low of $55.32 and a 1-year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53). Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $438,396.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

