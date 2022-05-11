Bank of America Corp DE Has $36.36 Million Stock Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 767,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 218,768 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.96% of I-Mab worth $36,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 472,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 240,741 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 159,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,575,000 after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMAB opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $85.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IMAB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.43.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

