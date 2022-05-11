Bank of America Corp DE Sells 17,716 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,716 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.57% of Polaris worth $37,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the third quarter worth about $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PII shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DA Davidson started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $101.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.59. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.24 and a 12-month high of $141.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polaris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.