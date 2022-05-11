CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Stock Position Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,141,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,208 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.97% of CarGurus worth $38,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the third quarter worth $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at about $179,000.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CARG shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CarGurus from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.75.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.49.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 11.48%. CarGurus’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 3,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $139,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $75,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,924. Company insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

