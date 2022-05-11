Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,117,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 409,805 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $37,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 1,099.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $537,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,715. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE OVV opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 3.17. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $57.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently -35.24%.

OVV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on Ovintiv from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. CIBC raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

