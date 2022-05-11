Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics were worth $5,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 69,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 59,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OCDX opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1,664.34, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $16.04 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:OCDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.26 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 43.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael A. Schlesinger sold 88,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.77, for a total transaction of $1,652,567.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,946.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCDX. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.24.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc provides in-vitro diagnostics solutions to the clinical laboratory and transfusion medicine communities worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results.

