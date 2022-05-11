Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,961 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $5,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the third quarter valued at $123,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $41.10 and a 52 week high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

NSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Storage Affiliates Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

