Zacks: Analysts Expect SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.24). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue was up 119.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on S shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SentinelOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.69.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $289,847.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $96,615.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at $132,295,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 3,120,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,713 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,046,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,225 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $95,950,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $84,323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:S opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49. SentinelOne has a twelve month low of $20.63 and a twelve month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

