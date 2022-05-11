Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,389 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.78% of Selective Insurance Group worth $38,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,023,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 60.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

SIGI opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.21 and a 1-year high of $94.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.62.

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $846.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

