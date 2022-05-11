Bank of America Corp DE Sells 20,712 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 415,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 20,712 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $38,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,875 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $171,112.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,140 shares in the company, valued at $7,313,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,292 shares of company stock worth $4,186,954. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

POWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

POWI stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

