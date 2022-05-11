Bank of America Corp DE Raises Position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,362 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.76% of Avient worth $38,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,711,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avient by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,482,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,700,000 after buying an additional 303,737 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,202,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Avient in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,080,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avient by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,094,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AVNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avient from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

NYSE AVNT opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Avient Co. has a 52-week low of $43.69 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.11 and a 200-day moving average of $52.77.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Avient had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Avient Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

