Swiss National Bank Cuts Stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock valued at $882,242. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $78.36 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.59, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.32.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $2.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.37%. This is an increase from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 2.20%.

BCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark lowered shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

