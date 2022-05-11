Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.21% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.75.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $108.11 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.85 and a twelve month high of $165.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.20.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.09. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $862.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

