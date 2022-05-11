Swiss National Bank Has $6.51 Million Stock Holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,668,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 58,096 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after purchasing an additional 25,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVA shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, SVP Jason R. Thackston sold 1,750 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $80,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total transaction of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,481 shares of company stock valued at $692,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.93. Avista Co. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.67.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

