Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of NorthWestern worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 51,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 42,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.57.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $172,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $161,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,130 shares of company stock valued at $476,471 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NWE opened at $58.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.02. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $67.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.46.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.08). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

