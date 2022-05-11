State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,782,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,126,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,917,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $70,631,000 after purchasing an additional 680,075 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 39,522 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 385,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Brinker International alerts:

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $500,534.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 243,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,315,948.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,955. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Brinker International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.47.

Shares of EAT opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $37.76. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $65.21.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.08 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 4.02%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Profile (Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.