State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Granite Construction by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Granite Construction by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Granite Construction in the 3rd quarter valued at about $450,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Granite Construction by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GVA opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.72. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $44.31.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.02. Granite Construction had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 7.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GVA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $248,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,271.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

