Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,523 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in 8X8 by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 703,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,797,000 after acquiring an additional 202,590 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in 8X8 by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 366,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after acquiring an additional 153,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.
In related news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $41,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Salzman sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $249,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,862 shares of company stock valued at $320,772. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:EGHT opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $915.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $28.68.
8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $181.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 29.07% and a negative return on equity of 96.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
8X8 Company Profile (Get Rating)
8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 8X8 (EGHT)
