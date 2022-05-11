UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) Shares Purchased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,297 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,369 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UiPath were worth $5,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the third quarter worth $33,000. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UiPath from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on UiPath from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Macquarie upgraded UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on UiPath from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.35.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $2,835,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $71,066.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,521 shares of company stock worth $5,729,067. 31.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PATH opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.14. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.69 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $8.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The company had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.25 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

