ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $478,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in InterDigital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

IDCC stock opened at $59.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.85 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 64.82%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

InterDigital Company Profile (Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.