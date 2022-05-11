ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.11% of ExlService worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ExlService in the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in ExlService by 188.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXLS opened at $130.19 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.46 and a twelve month high of $154.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.66.

ExlService ( NASDAQ:EXLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12. ExlService had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Cowen boosted their price target on ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ExlService has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

In other ExlService news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $345,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,079.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Narasimha Kini purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $62,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

