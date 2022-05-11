ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 3,812 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 56.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,316,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,781,000 after purchasing an additional 208,238 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 15,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMP opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.35 and a beta of 1.43. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.64 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International ( NYSE:CMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.52%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently -193.54%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. CL King lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

