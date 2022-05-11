Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Cannae were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cannae by 89.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the third quarter worth about $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 3,249.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cannae in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cannae from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, major shareholder Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 84,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $1,082,507.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,777,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,696,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,016,230 and have sold 1,198,830 shares worth $16,257,595. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CNNE stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.11. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 38.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

