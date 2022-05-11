ProShare Advisors LLC Has $552,000 Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,316 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRE. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays cut CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $16.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $24.58.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 0.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

